LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s State Budget Director Christopher Harkins is outlining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2024 fiscal year plan Wednesday morning.

Michigan’s State Budget Director Christopher Harkins, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist lay out 2024 fiscal year budget priorities before the state Legislature on Feb. 8, 2023.

Starting at 11 a.m., Haskins will present the executive budget alongside Whitmer and other officials to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees at the state Capitol.

Details have already started to emerge about Whitmer’s budget, including that the governor plans to send out $180 checks to taxpayers.

After Whitmer’s team outlines her priorities, it’s up to the Legislature to assemble the budget and pass it. It then goes to Whitmer for her signature.

The fiscal year starts July 1.