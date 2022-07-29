LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As of 11 a.m. Friday, Michiganders had already purchased 4.5 million Mega Millions tickets ahead of the $1.1 billion drawing.

Excitement is through the roof around the country for the big drawing and it appears the Mitten state is no different. According to the Michigan Lottery, on average, people have been buying about 129,000 tickets at retailers per hour Friday.

The $1.1 billion jackpot is the third highest in U.S. history.

The Michigan Lottery says that there will be winners Friday besides those who cash in prizes. For every $1 spent on the Lottery, about 61 cents goes to the prize, 28 cents goes towards the School Aid Fund, and 9 cents goes to retailer and vendor commissions. That leaves about 2 cents for Lottery operations.

In addition, retailers earn a 6% commission on all Lottery sales, and a 2% commission on all prizes players redeem at their stores. If the winning jackpot ticket is sold at a Michigan retailer, they will receive a $50,000 bonus commission.

The deadline to buy a ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is 10:45 p.m. The drawing is at 11 p.m.