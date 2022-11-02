GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.2 billion dollars, and Michiganders have been busy purchasing tickets for their chance to win.

The deadline to buy tickets is at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, ahead of the drawing. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, people in Michigan purchased 3 million tickets, 1.7 million of which were bought just that day.

The Michigan Lottery says since noon, people have been buying around 270,000 tickets per hour at stores across the state.

After 39 draws in a row yielding no winner, if someone wins the now $1.2 billion prize it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the 4th largest in U.S. history.

If a Michigan player wins, it would be the largest jackpot ever won in the state. An Oakland County lottery club currently holds that record, having won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot in January 2021.

You can purchase lottery tickets at stores or online at the Michigan Lottery website.