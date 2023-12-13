GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is set to become the first state in the country to automatically register people to vote as they leave prison.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4983, allowing people who completed their felony sentence an automatic pathway to become an active voter.

“In some states as a convicted felon you can’t vote, so for this recent legislation as people exit prisons in Michigan they are automatically registered to vote,” said Percy Glover, president and founder of Michigan Fair Voting Alliance.

House Bill 4983 expands the automatic voter registration system soon allowing ex-prisoners a more user-friendly voter registration process.

“The Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan Department of State established a partnership and process in the fall of 2021 to assist returning citizens with securing State IDs or Driver’s Licenses prior to release from prison,” Kyle Kaminski from MDOC said.

“That process currently results in more than 98% of individuals having state identification at the point of release from prison. This process also results in the transfer of necessary information from the MDOC to MDOS to allow for individuals to be registered to vote after being released from prison,” he added.

Soon when people leave a Michigan jail they’ll receive a letter from the Secretary of State and Michigan Department of Corrections.

The letter will give an explanation of the eligibility requirements to register to vote with an option to decline.

“This also gives them a notice to say, ‘Hey, you have a civic responsibility that I need to fulfill as I re-enter society,’” Glover said.

Glover said the new law expedites the process of becoming a contributing member of society.

“This gives people a head start so as I exit the jail instead of waiting days, weeks and months to get an ID that will slow up the employment process that will slow up the process of me finding residence, I now leave the jail day one with identification in hand,” Glover said.

He says active voters are active members of society which is a big step to help people transitioning from incarceration to freedom.

“We should be looking at their transition in a positive way so that when they come back to the community at some point, they’ll be our neighbors and we want our neighbors to be successful in the same way that we are successful,” said Glover.

Re-entering society from jail can be a hard transition but House Bill 4983 aims to take voter registration off the to-do list for ex-prisoners in Michigan.

“Also understand that grass root groups have a responsibility to also fill that gap around education around the electoral process. So if that piece wasn’t fulfilled by the MDOC, which I believe it will be as I’ve talked to officials, but just in case people fall through that crack, we have some grass root groups and individuals that can fill that gap around education in the electoral process,” Glover said.

“While the new law will not change the actual work being completed by the MDOC as compared to the last two years, it will ensure that this process, which is currently an agreement between the two agencies, will be a permanent process in Michigan as it is now required by law,” said Kaminski.

The law will go into effect June 30, 2025.