Michigan victim confidentiality law signed by Gov. Whitmer

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a news briefing Friday, June 5, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families will have an added level of privacy through a confidentiality measure signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The act replaces residential addresses on state IDs with a state post office address and allows the state to use a substitute mailing address in place of a residential address to mail correspondence.

Those interested in participating must send an application to the state attorney general’s office. A written statement of risk if a person’s address is disclosed is required, but no criminal conviction is necessary to prove that risk.

