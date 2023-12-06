GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Veteran Homes is seeking donations for the holiday season.

The three homes, which are located in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township and Marquette, have each released their own wish lists.

All three are requesting monetary donations to improve their members’ quality of life. You can donate online here or mail a check to the home of your choice, with “Charitable Support Fund” written on the memo line.

MVH at Grand Rapids is also seeking donations of snack items, Velcro shoes, Forever stamps, brand new magazines and indoor potted plants. The full wish list is available here, and you can contact Gretchen Muir at muirg@michigan.gov or 616.840.3001 to coordinate a drop-off time. You can also order items from the home’s Amazon wish list here and have them sent directly to MVH at Grand Rapids.

In Marquette, MVH D.J. Jacobetti is hoping to receive personal care items, Marq-Tran bus tickets, 2024 wall calendars and Forever stamps. You can check out the complete wish list here and contact Sarah Johnson at johnsons93@michigan.gov or 906.226.3576, extension 2520396, to find a drop-off time. You also have the opportunity to order items from the home’s Amazon wish list here and mail them directly to MVH D.J. Jacobetti.

Finally, MVH at Chesterfield Township is looking for new seasonal clothing, sporting event and performance tickets, snacks and DVD players. A complete wish list is available here, and to find a drop-off time, you can reach out to Maxine Butler at butlerm13@michigan.gov or 586.256.9921. For the home’s Amazon wish list, click here.