Michigan

Michigan unveils license plates for 4 Detroit pro teams

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 02:11 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 03:51 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fans of Detroit's four professional sports teams can now support them — and their charities — while driving the roads.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, team executives and some of their past legends on Tuesday unveiled four new license plates each featuring a logo of the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings or Tigers.

Like the state's nearly 30 other optional specialty plates for universities and special causes, they will cost $35 up front and $10 to renew each year, with most of the revenue benefiting the team's charitable foundations.

"Together, these teams will provide millions of dollars in funding to programs that make a difference in the lives of many young people in our state and make all Michiganders proud of the place that we live in," Benson said during a news conference in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, where the Red Wings and Pistons play. Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, ex-wide receiver Herman Moore and former goaltender Chris Osgood were among those in attendance.

The creation of the team license plates was required by a 2018 law. The team charities must pay the state a startup fee to cover the cost of developing the fundraising plates.

The charities support causes such as physical fitness, nutrition, cancer prevention, free tickets for low-income kids, and the renovation of youth basketball courts and baseball fields.

Supporters of the law have said while the teams are well known, most people are unaware of their charities.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries