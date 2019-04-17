Michigan

Michigan unemployment rate unchanged at 4% in March

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 03:32 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 03:32 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate held steady at 4% in March — the sixth consecutive month it has remained unchanged.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate a bit higher than last month's national unemployment rate of 3.8%.

In March 2018, Michigan's jobless rate was 4.4%.

Officials say total employment increased by 7,000 over the month and the number of jobless workers grew by 3,000.

Manufacturing saw the largest over-the-year job growth among all the state's major industries. It was at estimated at 638,000 in March, up 9,000 since the previous March.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries