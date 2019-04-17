Michigan unemployment rate unchanged at 4% in March

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED Applications for jobless aid fall to lowest in 50 years

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate held steady at 4% in March — the sixth consecutive month it has remained unchanged.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate a bit higher than last month's national unemployment rate of 3.8%.

In March 2018, Michigan's jobless rate was 4.4%.

Officials say total employment increased by 7,000 over the month and the number of jobless workers grew by 3,000.

Manufacturing saw the largest over-the-year job growth among all the state's major industries. It was at estimated at 638,000 in March, up 9,000 since the previous March.