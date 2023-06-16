LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7% between April and May, according to new data.

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, employment increased in the state by 33,000, while unemployment fell by 7,000, resulting in a net statewide job increase of 26,000.

The total decrease in unemployment, according to the report, represents one-tenth of a percentage point.

“Michigan’s declining unemployment rate has signaled a strong job market so far in 2023,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a press release. “Payroll employment has risen for the seventh consecutive month as businesses continue hiring workers.”

In the same time period, the United States unemployment rate increased to 3.7% during May, meaning Michigan’s jobless rate matched the national rate for the first time since June 2018.

For more information, you can view the full report here.