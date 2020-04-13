Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Michigan unemployment, other online services are down

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic unemployment insurance agency problem resolution office a_1520553973139.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s unemployment website and other online services were down on Monday, the first day self-employed workers and independent contractors could start filing claims for benefits under a federal aid package enacted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caleb Buhs, spokesman for the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget, said state networks and applications were experiencing “performance issues” causing some online services to be temporarily unavailable.

“Teams are working diligently to restore service to 100%,” he said. “There is not currently a timeline for restoration.”

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency has been deluged by people seeking benefits. More than 800,000 filed initial claims over three weeks, second-most in the U.S.

The unemployment website also crashed for a couple hours nearly two weeks ago. The state again urged workers to file on certain days based on the first letter of their last name and to file in off-peak hours.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 