Michigan unemployment offices open doors for in-person appointments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency reopened 12 of its offices across the state Wednesday morning to offer in-person appointments.

It is the first time offices have been open to the public in about 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While offices have been closed, clients have been served online or over the phone.

Those looking to get an in-person appointment will need to schedule it ahead of time online. No walk-up appointments will be accepted and those who arrive late may need to reschedule.

Scheduled appointments will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will last until 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say there will be security on premises and doors will be locked; only those with proof of ID will be let in. Those with appointments should arrive only five minutes early to enter and have all their paperwork ready. Masks are required.

As cancellations happen, more appointments will be added online.

The agency said it plans to help serve around 900 customers in person Wednesday. It still encourages people to use its online and phone options if possible.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE:

CLAIMANTS; Call 1-866-500-0017 – Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EMPLOYERS: Call 1-855-484-2636 – Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need a Spanish-speaking representative, wait until you hear the option in Spanish. For all other languages, the customer service representative will connect you to a translator for assistance.

If you are hearing impaired, TTY service is available at 1-866-366-0004

Complete list of reopening offices:

Benton Harbor, 401 8th St.

Detroit, 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385

Gaylord, 931 Otsego Ave.

Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE

Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.

Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle

Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2

Muskegon, 2700 Baker St.

Saginaw, 515 N. Washington Ave

Sault Ste. Marie, 1118 East Easterday Ave.

Sterling Heights, 43015 Hayes Road

Traverse City, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Ste. C

—News 8 contributed to this report.