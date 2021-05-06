Michigan trust fund distributing $37.8 million in recreation grants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Trust fund will distribute $37.8 million in grants for recreation throughout the state.

The bipartisan bill HB 4469 was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants will be split among 76 recreation projects and land purchases, the Governor’s office said in a release.

It will help pay for trail systems, acquisition of public land and development projects across Michigan for outdoor activities such as fishing, biking and hiking.

The grant includes seven development projects and nine acquisition projects in West Michigan, including $5 million for the acquisition of 210 acres in the Muskegon Sands, and around $500,000 for a 194-acre Bend Area expansion in Ottawa County.

The trust fund was first started in 1976. With the funds from interest on money earned from publicly owned minerals, it has granted more than $1.2 billion over the years to both state and local governments, according to the Governor’s office release.