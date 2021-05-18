Michigan to restore work-search rule, keep $300 supplement

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will reinstate a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective May 30, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.

All seven of Michigan’s Republican U.S. House members have urged Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to halt the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

But Lynda Robinson, spokeswoman for the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, says it doesn’t plan to end any federal unemployment programs, including for self-employed or gig workers who began qualifying in the pandemic.

Wendy Block with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce supports reinstating the work-search rule, saying it may help businesses struggling to find workers.

“There really is no silver bullet solution, (but) we do believe that getting work-search and work-registration reinstated will help and its going to be a win-win for employees and employers alike,” Block said.

—News 8’s Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report