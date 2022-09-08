FILE – The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters will decide in November on a constitutional amendment that would ensure abortion rights in Michigan.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Board of State Canvassers to certify the Reproductive Freedom For All question for the Nov. 8 ballot. If passed, it would enshrine reproductive rights, including to abortions, in the state constitution.

The Board of State Canvassers last week deadlocked — voting 2-2 along party lines — over approving the ballot question. At the center of the debate were spacing issues on the petition that challengers argued made parts of the text nonsensical and therefore invalidated it.

The Supreme Court ruled, however, that the law says only that the full text of the amendment must be present on the petition and that in this case, it is.

“The ‘full text’ of the amendment is present: regardless of the existence or extent of the spacing, all of the words remain and they remain in the same order…” the order read in part. “In this case, the meaning of the words has not changed by the alleged insufficient spacing between them.”

The Board of State Canvassers was told to certify the petition by Friday; it meets Friday at 10 a.m. and that meeting will stream on the state Senate’s website.

Michigan has a ban on performing abortions in nearly all circumstances that dates back to 1931. It was dormant for 50 years between the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and when that ruling was overturned earlier this summer. It has not been enforced while Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have challenged it.

A Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction on the enforcement of the ban, saying it violates the state constitution, but that’s unlikely to be the end of it. Whitmer has called on the Michigan Supreme Court to take up the matter.