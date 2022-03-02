Michigan Supreme Court hears major gay rights case

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is being urged to overturn key decisions and extend the state’s anti-discrimination law to gays and lesbians.

People who claim discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation have not been protected by Michigan’s civil rights law because the word “sex” in the law has been interpreted only as a reference to gender.

But Attorney General Dana Nessel says it’s time for the Supreme Court to recognize that Michigan’s anti-bias law means much more.

In 2019, Rouch World, a park and event center in Sturgis, declined to host a same-sex wedding, saying it conflicted with the owner’s religious beliefs.

But lawyers for Rouch World say it’s up to the Legislature, not courts, to expressly state that Michigan law bars discrimination based on sexual orientation.