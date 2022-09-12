DETROIT (AP) — Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, said Monday she will quit by the end of the year.

McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She’s been on the court since 2013.

“After a decade, the time has come for me to move on, to let others lead, and to build on a foundation of progress,” McCormack said in a written statement.

She said she would step down between Nov. 22 and the end of the year.

Election victories by McCormack and Justice Elizabeth Welch put Democrats in the court’s majority, 4-3, for the first time since 2010.

Michigan governors choose new justices when someone resigns.