Michigan superintendent finalist selected for Boston job

Posted: May 02, 2019 11:04 AM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 11:04 AM EDT

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston School Committee has selected former Minnesota Commissioner of Education Brenda Cassellius to be the city public school system's next superintendent.

The vote Wednesday was 5-2.

Those who voted for her say she was the best of three finalists in the critical areas of boosting student achievement and repairing relationships with the community.

Chairman Michael Loconto called the 51-year-old Cassellius a "uniter."

Mayor Marty Walsh lauded Cassellius for her "deep experience improving educational outcomes for students."

Cassellius, also a finalist for state superintendent in Michigan, indicated she would accept the Boston job, saying she was "humbled and honored." Michael Rice, the leader of Kalamazoo Public Schools, is also a finalist to be Michigan's next state superintendent. 

The other finalists were Oscar Santos, head of Cathedral High School in Boston, and Marie Izquierdo, chief academic officer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida.

The Boston system serves 55,000 students.

