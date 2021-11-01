Michigan sugar beet harvest could set a sweet record

More sugar beets are added to a pile at the Michigan Sugar beet receiving station on M-13 in Albee Township, Mich. on Wednesday, Oct 15, 2008. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Melanie Sochan)

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan sugar beet harvest could set a record this year. Michigan Sugar is anticipating 34 tons per acre from roughly 900 farmers, up from a record of 31.6 tons in 2015.

The state’s beet growing area covers roughly 20 counties and includes much of the Thumb region.

Michigan Sugar was considering whether to ask growers to leave some beets in the ground. Vice President Jim Ruhlman says he doesn’t want to see beets breaking down after they’re harvested.

Michigan Sugar is based in Bay City. It markets sugar under Pioneer Sugar and Big Chief Sugar brands.