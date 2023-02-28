EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all students and staff.

The school announced the decision Tuesday afternoon on Facebook and its website. Michigan State first made the decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine in July of 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, MSU met each new challenge with the most appropriate preventive measures available to us at the time, including implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement as a national surge of COVID-19 variants took hold in the summer of 2021,” said Michael Brown, the university physician.

Now, as the virus continues to evolve, the university has decided to do away with the policy.

“As the pandemic continues to shift from an acute public health crisis to a personal health responsibility, MSU no longer will require the COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff and faculty, effective today,” said Brown.

There will still be limited situations when professional students and employees must be vaccinated because of where they work.

The university still said it encourage all members of the MSU community to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and all other vaccinations.