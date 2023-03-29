EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University announced Wednesday that they will re-open the Union building to the public on Monday, April 3.

However, Berkey Hall will remain closed for the rest of the spring and fall semesters.

The decision comes after the university announced all classes in the Union and at Berkey would be moved following the tragic shooting in those two buildings on Feb. 13.

Three students died in the incident, and five more were injured. Four of the five students injured in the shooting have since been released from the hospital.

Due to the Union’s importance to the community, officials decided to re-open the building, but the MSU Union Food Court will remain closed.

“The MSU Union team looks forward to welcoming those who are ready to use the space once more, knowing that for some, more time may be needed and for others, feelings might shift once on site,” said Vennie Gore, senior vice president for Student Life and Engagement at MSU.

The lounge areas on the first floor will be open, as well as Sparty’s mini-market store and the computer labs.

There will also be therapy dogs in the building to help welcome students and support employees and students.

“It is OK to step away or delay returning if it doesn’t feel right to you,” Gore said.