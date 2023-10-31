WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police are working to encourage more women to become troopers.

Under the “30×30” initiative, MSP is aiming to increase its percentage of female officers to 30% by 2030.

Sgt. Kelsey Case has been serving with the state police for 11 years. Her grandfather and two uncles were reserve officers in the Upper Peninsula, where she grew up. She decided to follow in their footsteps and become a state trooper. A close friend’s father was a state police detective who helped her learn about the career.

Sgt. Kelsey Case with Michigan State Police. (Oct. 31, 2023)

“I just went for my dream, I guess,” Case said. “It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, right? But I love the department that I work for and I really, truly enjoy going to work every day, working with the people that I work.”

Right now, only 10% percent of sworn officers in MSP are women. Case said she hopes more consider the profession.

“If we get a better representation of our public based on hiring standards and we let people know that this is an option for them. I mean, absolutely, I think we could use more of everybody in this department. Diversity is always good,” Case said.

The 30×30 movement is a national push to increase representation of women in law enforcement.

“Currently right now across the U.S., only 12% of enlisted law enforcement are females and only 3% are in the leadership aspect of policing,” said Lt. Michelle Robinson, and MSP spokesperson.

Robinson said having more women in the department will benefit law enforcement across Michigan.

Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police. (Oct. 31, 2023)

“The community sees (women) as more of a comforter when they go to a scene. Lots of times, the victims of sexual assault will be more open with a female law enforcement officer and so there’s a lot of benefits to women in policing,” Robinson said.

Troopers are working to teach people about the opportunities in the department and that the role of law enforcement goes beyond writing traffic tickets and making arrests.

“If young girls or anyone want to join this department, just believe in yourself and you know we’re here to support you. If you have questions, call your local post. We can get in contact with you and answer any questions you have. We really look more to the future of the department,” Case said.

To learn more about becoming a state trooper and how to apply, you can visit the Michigan State Police career page.