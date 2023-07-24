LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The head of the Michigan State Police, Col. Joe Gasper, will be retiring after 25 years of service.

Under Gasper’s leadership, MSP has hired nearly 500 state troopers, advanced equipment to increase public safety, invested in modern training and professional development and increased transparency and accountability, a release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said.

“I am thankful and grateful to Governor Whitmer for entrusting me with this role,” Gasper said in a statement. “Leading the men and women of the Michigan State Police as we work to build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure has been the honor of my 25-year policing career. With the Governor’s support over the last five years, we have built a solid foundation for modern policing.”

Gasper’s retirement will take effect in September.