State of emergency to expire today; vote on extension unknown

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s state of emergency, which allows the government to take special actions to deal with a crisis, is set to expire Thursday.

The Republican-controlled Legislature will be in session, but it’s unknown if a vote on the extension will happen Thursday. You can watch the House and Senate online. Both sessions are expected to start Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the Legislature to extend it for another 28 more days, though some Republicans lawmakers want to see the economy reopen more quickly.

Republicans in the Legislature proposed OKing two one-week extensions to the emergency in exchange for making the next stay-at-home order, which would contain more guidance on businesses reopening, a legislative move. The Democratic governor shut down that suggestion, saying there’s no time for political debate and that she won’t negotiate on decisions she’s making based on data and expert advice.

The state of emergency is separate from the executive orders the governor has issued, like the stay-at-home order. Whitmer’s revised “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order places Michigan under a stay-at-home order until May 15, but lifts restrictions on some businesses and outdoor activities.

While the Legislature is in session, hundreds of protesters have gathered at the Capitol Building Thursday to show their opposition to the extension and Whitmer’s stay-home order.

