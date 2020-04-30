Thousands expected at Capitol to protest emergency extension

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities expect thousands of protesters to be at Capitol Building Thursday to protest the extension of Michigan’s state of emergency.

Lansing officials say the protests are expected to start around 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The goal from tomorrow is to get a no vote on the extension of the emergency declaration from the Senate and beyond that, the goal is to continue pushing forward until we have our rights back,” said Jason Howland, one of the rally organizers.

The state of emergency, which allows the government to take special actions to deal with a crisis, is set to expire on Thursday. It is separate from the executive orders Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued, like the stay-at-home order.

The governor has asked the Legislature to extend it for another 28 more days, though some Republicans lawmakers want to see the economy reopen more quickly.

“I am disappointed that people continue to come to Lansing and gather at the Capitol and put themselves, as well as Lansing residents, at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. We all need to be practicing social distancing by staying home or only working essential jobs in our own communities to ensure that we beat this virus,” said Mayor Andy Schor in a Wednesday news release.

Thousands of protesters came to Lansing about two weeks ago. Other smaller demonstrations have been held since that time.

The Capitol lawn is under the jurisdiction of the Michigan State Police, but Lansing police will be ready to assist if needed. Lansing police will be responsible for the area surrounding the Capitol block.

LPD will have officers walking around, bicycling and driving in the area during the demonstrations. Other police agencies have been asked to help.

The city says protesters are expected to maintain social distancing and not impede traffic. Authorities will act if people violate the law or create an unsafe environment.

News 8 will have a crew in Lansing Thursday. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.