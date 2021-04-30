Michigan State drops Florida football recruit after arrest

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State says it has informed football recruit Steffan Johnson that he will not be a part of the program following his arrest in Florida.

Johnson, a cornerback from Venice, Florida, signed with the Spartans in December.

He was arrested for extortion directing or promoting sexual performance by a child in North Port, Florida, according to the Detroit Free Press, which obtained a police report. Johnson is accused of threatening a juvenile female with posting sexual videos on social media.