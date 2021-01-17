Large police presence for small protest outside Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police and Michigan National Guardsmen made themselves visible outside the state Capitol in Lansing as a few people who object to the election of President-elect Joe Biden gathered for a protest.

Most people in front of the Capitol mid-day Sunday were police officers or members of the press, though there are some protesters.

One man said his group, the anti-government boogaloo movement, planned the protest. He understood why he may be perceived as an aggressor but said he was at the Capitol to promote unity and that he wanted peace. He and about 10 others from his group were armed with long guns.

Some of the boogaloo members told News Nation, WOOD TV8’s national sister outlet, they were visited by federal authorities ahead of the protest.

Protesters said they believed there was widespread fraud in the November election, despite the fact that there is no evidence to indicate that and several lawsuits filed by outgoing President Donald Trump and his allies have been summarily dismissed.

Another man, a Lansing local, said was upset by the people who were amplifying the lies. He was worried about the threat of violence.

A supporter of President Donald Trump protests outside the Michigan Capitol on Jan. 17, 2021.

The boogaloo group left the Capitol shortly after 1 p.m. Some other protesters unaffiliated with the group remained.

It was difficult to know going into Sunday how large the protest would be. When News 8 reached out to several right-wing and militia groups across the state Friday, all said they would not attend the demonstration. MSP said Sunday they were prepared for any size group, but a large crowd didn’t materialize.

“Just know that the Michigan Capitol is safe. Law enforcement is out here. We’re hoping for a very peaceful event of 1,000 people or if it’s just us,” MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw told the Detroit Free Press.

The large police presence was planned after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and a subsequent warning from the FBI that groups were planning protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C., today.

MSP spokesman Lt. Brian Oleksyk said violence would not be tolerated and anyone who committed a crime would be arrested.

In addition to the large number of troopers, a 6-foot chain-link fence was erected around the Michigan Capitol Friday and streets on all sides of the building have been shut down, some for two or three blocks. The National Guard was also activated to help respond. State police also said Friday it would have more “covert” teams on hand.

Members of the Michigan National Guard are stationed near the Michigan Capitol during a protest over the outcome of the November 2020 election. (Jan. 17, 2021)

Lansing city officials advised people not to go downtown Sunday.

