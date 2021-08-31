Michigan standardized testing shows pandemic setbacks

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Michigan standardized test results released Tuesday showed gaps in students’ learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, with state education officials noting lower than usual participation rates.

Children in third to eighth grade and 11th grade take the M-STEP test, but were exempt from testing in the 2019-20 school year.

All grades saw a decline in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in math from 2019 to 2021. Sixth-graders saw the biggest drop at 6.5% less students testing proficient or better in math.

A similar decline was seen in social studies. Students in third through seventh grades saw a decline in English language arts scores.

Eighth and 11th grade saw improvements.

