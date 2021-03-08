Michigan SoS offices to close, website will be down for tech upgrade

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Online services and in-person appointments will be unavailable for a few days as the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office gets a major technology upgrade.

Online services and self-service kiosks will be down and branch offices closed between 5 p.m. Thursday (March 11) and 9 a.m. the following Tuesday, March 16.

The upgrade will move driver and vehicle records into a single system. It will also allow for new options online and at kiosks, like renewing your driver’s license if you don’t need a new photo and adding a motorcycle endorsement.

Michigan.gov/vote will stay up and running, so you can still register to vote online.