Michigan SoS: Drop off your absentee ballots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Secretary of State’s office is reminding voters to drop off their absentee ballots for the May 4 election.

As it gets closer to election day, absentee ballots should no longer be mailed in as it may not arrive on time, the SoS said in a Friday release. Voters should instead drop of their ballot either at a drop box or at their local city or township clerk’s office. They must be received by 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.

It’s also too late to mail in a request for an absentee ballot, as they need to be received by 5 p.m. Friday, but one can still be requested in-person at the local clerk’s office.

“Michigan voters have options to cast their ballot in person or absentee, with each being equally accessible and secure,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the release. “Millions of citizens made their voices heard using absentee ballots and drop boxes last year, and voters can do so again in their local elections now.”