Watch: Michigan SoS testifies before House committee

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is testifying before the state House of Representatives Oversight Committee about moving all branches to an appointment-only system.

The hearing is streaming live on the House website and on woodtv.com.

Benson’s office has argued the appointment-only system actually allows branches to serve 10% more people each month and has pointed out that next-day appointments are released each day.

Still, there have been complaints that it takes months to get an appointment.

Benson blamed that on a backlog tied to renewal extensions granted in the midst of the pandemic.

The Secretary of State’s Office has also moved a number of services online or to self-serve kiosks, or made transactions possible by mail.

To get a next-day appointment, go to the online booking page at 8 a.m. or noon. If you need help booking an appointment, call 888-SOS-Mich.

Benson is a Democrat. The Oversight Committee is led by Republicans.