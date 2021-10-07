Michigan Solicitor General Hammoud makes history before SCOTUS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud made history this week as the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard a case involving a murder out of Kalamazoo. The hearing comes 13 years after Ervine Davenport was convicted of murdering Annette White. A federal appeals court ruled last year to set Davenport’s conviction aside because he was presented in court wearing shackles and that it was a violation of his civil rights.

Hammoud, whose family immigrated to the United States when she was 11 years old, spoke on behalf of the state.

Hammoud described the moment as surreal, adding that it was not only a personal achievement but also one for the department and the state of Michigan.

“I got to articulate in front of the Supreme Court the roots of the hard work of our department and the public servants who have been working on this case,” Hamound said. “I wasn’t just excited for myself, I was excited that Michigan was going to have a seat at the table to talk about issues that are not just important to Michiganders, but… about issues that are important to the nation.

