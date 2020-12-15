Michigan small business relief program flooded with applications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $10 million grant program aimed at helping small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic was flooded with applications Tuesday.

The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Program began accepting online applications on a first-come, first-served basis at 9 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., the program had received 2,700 completed applications with about 16,000 in progress, according to Kathleen Achtenberg with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. That’s 28 times the number of businesses the program can help, if all selected applicants are awarded the maximum amount of $15,000.

Given the overwhelming response, the MEDC expects it will close the online application program at the end of the business day.

“The sheer volume of applications in the first few hours of the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative application going live could not make it clearer the need for additional relief for our small businesses – whether through legislative action here in Michigan or at the federal level,” Achtenberg wrote in an email to News 8.

Achtenberg said the MEDC and its administrator, the Michigan Municipal League Foundation, expected demand to go well beyond the CARES Act funds the program can give and “planned for this eventuality.”

The agency is relying on time stamps on submitted applications and email alerts to applicants waiting for their turn to keep the process flowing.

“We are confident that approach and process is working,” Achtenberg stated.

Achtenberg said the vendor hosting the online application confirmed there is no unusual activity in application processing, including bots.

Businesses eligible for the grants will be notified by the MML Foundation the week of Jan. 13 with what they need to do next to secure funding. The MEDC expects to distribute the $10 million by late January.