Michigan sinks $9M into 2 workforce development programs

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is devoting millions of dollars to programs aimed at expanding Michigan’s skilled and technical labor forces and keeping workers here.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Strategic Fund approved the Talent Expansion Signature Initiative. It will work through two programs: a set of grants and an internship program.

The regional talent innovation grants, totaling some $7.5 million, will use federal CARES Act cash to back workforce development and retention programs. Local organizations that run such programs are expected to get between $500,000 and $950,000 each.

MSF says they should support skills training for at least 750 workers, with priority given to people from low- and moderate-income households or economically disadvantaged areas.

Another $1.5 million will support the Michigan STEM Forward internship program. That will put as many as 450 college students in science, technology, engineering and math workplaces before they graduate.