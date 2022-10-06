GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shops and stores across Michigan are giving special incentives for you to shop local this weekend.

‘Buy Nearby’ is an initiative getting underway Friday from The Michigan Retailers Association.

It’s all about supporting local, main street businesses throughout the state. Participating businesses will be offering special merchandise and sales.

There will also be the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA’s Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card.

“Shopping local does something that really nothing else can do: It preserves jobs in our communities. When you shop at a local retailer, you’re providing an entrepreneur with an opportunity to do what they love,” said Andrea Bitely, the vice president of marketing communications for the MRA.

The Buy Nearby Weekend starts Friday and goes through Sunday. You can find information about participating retailers and their special deals at buynearbymi.com.