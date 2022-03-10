Lapeer Co. sheriff’s deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

A Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot on Wednesday March, 9, 2022 on Willis Road in Brown City, Michigan. (Jenifer Veloso | MLive.com) Jenifer Veloso

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man who shot and wounded a Lapeer County sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire.

Michigan State Police say 47-year-old Charles Raymond, of Imlay City, was pronounced dead at the scene in Brown City, while the wounded deputy remained in stable condition.

Preliminary findings indicate that a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises Wednesday morning for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant.

Police say Raymond fired on the deputies, striking one multiple times, as the door to a detached outbuilding was opened. The second deputy returned fire, fatally striking Raymond.