Michigan settlement lets faith agencies deny LGBT adoptions

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Faith-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan can refuse to place children in LGBT homes under a settlement filed in federal court, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for a Catholic charity in a similar case.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the high court’s ruling against Philadelphia is binding on the state and limits its ability to enforce a non-discrimination policy. Michigan, like most states, contracts with private agencies to place children from troubled homes with new families.

