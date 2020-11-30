Michigan Senators prepare to hear 2020 election voter concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee will hear testimony this week from people who believe they witnessed irregularities in Michigan’s ballot counting process at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in Lansing, inside room 1100 of the Binsfeld Office Building, located at 201 Townsend Street.

The session comes about a month after the Senate and House oversight committees first approved subpoenas related to Michigan’s general election.

Those interested in testifying or presenting their position can submit written statements to the committee clerk, Jackie Mosher, ahead of time by calling 517.373.5312 or emailing OfcSCC@senate.michigan.gov.

Those interested in showing up in person should keep in mind that seating will be limited because of the pandemic, and social distancing safety measures are recommended.