Michigan

Michigan Senate waives makeup requirement for 4 snow days

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 01:08 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 01:08 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers may be closer to forgiving schools from potentially having to make up four snow days that occurred during a state-declared emergency.

Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate Tuesday would exclude the period from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 from counting as snow days. That's when an artic deep freeze shut down many normal activities, including school.

The House may give passage to the bill Tuesday, once it considers Senate changes. Senate Democrats, however, refused to give the bill immediate effect over a dispute involving paying hourly school workers, so further talks are expected.

State law forgives districts from making up six days canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries