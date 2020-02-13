Michigan Senate rejects Whitmer appointee to hunting panel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s appointee to the state commission that regulates hunting and fishing, which Democrats said was payback because Whitmer refused to pull a separate nominee who is opposed by gun-rights groups.

The GOP-led Senate’s 20-16 vote to reject Anna Mitterling of Mason for a spot on the Natural Resources Commission marked the first time in nearly a decade that the chamber officially rejected a governor’s nominee.

Whitmer named Mitterling, a Lansing Community College adjunct biology professor, to the commission in December. She formerly worked as a wildlife coordinator with the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

Democrats said Republicans blocked Mitterling — the vote was almost entirely along party lines — because they opposed her decision last week to appoint former Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell to the commission. The NRA this week criticized Heartwell over his involvement in billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s gun-control groups and urged senators to reject him.

“The reality is that those in the majority are mad about a man, so they’re going to take it out on a qualified woman,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., an East Lansing Democrat.

A Whitmer spokeswoman said she refused to acquiesce to a Senate “demand” and pull Heartwell’s nomination to “save Anna Mitterling, a woman who is uniquely qualified to serve on the Natural Resources Commission.” She called it a “sexist, partisan game.”

Asked if the Senate would have been OK with Mitterling if Heartwell had not been appointed, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said he had tried “to find a compromise position” with Whitmer and “our governor decided not to compromise.” He said some senators did have “serious concerns” with how Mitterling answered questions during a committee’s advice-and-consent process.

“Resumes tell a portion of the story,” he said. “The real story comes out when there’s interviews and conversations.”

Asked to elaborate, Shirkey said it had “nothing to do with her resume” and was “mostly related to her ability to understand the immensity of that commission and the very important need to provide guidance to those departments that are related to the NRC. She looked like she just came across as being a little bit not willing to make tough decisions, quite frankly.”

His comments were quickly denounced as sexist by Democrats.