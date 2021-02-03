Michigan Senate rejects 5 more Whitmer nominees

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Republicans have rejected five more appointees nominated by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a renewed attempt to voice displeasure with not having input into her administration’s pandemic restrictions.

The move Wednesday came a week after the Senate blocked 13 gubernatorial nominees.

Those disapproved Wednesday include appointees to three university governing boards — Grand Valley State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan — and the state cosmetology board.

The state health department has lifted many restrictions that were imposed in November to curb spiking coronavirus cases. But the GOP opposes remaining limits and says it is not being included in decisions.