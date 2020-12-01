Watch: Senate committee hears testimony on Detroit vote count

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee will hear testimony today from people who believe they witnessed irregularities as absentee ballots were counted in Detroit.

The hearing, which began at 10:15 a.m., is streaming live on the Senate’s website and on woodtv.com.

The counting at the TCF Center in Detroit as emerged as a lightning rod for those who claim the election was skewed in favor of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who won Michigan by a margin of more than 140,000 votes. Some Republicans have claimed they were not allowed to watch, but the News 8 crew that was present saw plenty of Republican poll-watchers at work.

The state House Oversight Committee will hear testimony on the election Wednesday, notably from Republican President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. In a Tuesday statement, committee Chair Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said he and other lawmakers have been flooded with emails and calls about the election and the “committee is attempting to get to the bottom of all of it.”

“We can go a long way to achieving this by going straight to the top. Mr. Giuliani believes there were many problems with how this election was conducted and has alleged that there was significant fraud in Michigan,” Hall’s statement continued. “I am glad we were able to find time to make this work with the President’s legal team. This is an opportunity for us to get definitive answers – in-person – about Mr. Giuliani’s claims and evidence, while we work to provide clarity and transparency to people who have taken issue with our state’s election system.”

Jonathan Oosting of Bridge Michigan magazine reports that Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, who chairs the Senate Oversight Committee, said he would not hear testimony from Giuliani because he did not have first-hand knowledge of the count in Detroit.

Most complaints have stemmed from minor hiccups that are seen in every election, and Trump’s campaign has yet to produce evidence of widespread fraud. Judges have quickly dismissed lawsuits attacking the count in Michigan.

In mid-November, three county clerks including Kent County Republican Lisa Posthumus Lyons testified before a joint hearing of the House and Senate oversight committees, explaining the counting process and a problem in Antrim County that stemmed from human error while programming tabulators and was quickly rectified.