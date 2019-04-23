Michigan

Michigan Senate OKs state ban on e-cigarettes for minors

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 12:28 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 12:28 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are moving to ban the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.

Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday would also prohibit the sale of the battery-operated devices to people under age 18.

The federal government already bars e-cigarettes sales to minors. But supporters of the Michigan bills say having state-level restrictions would make it easier for law enforcement and schools to keep the nicotine-addictive "vaping" devices off campuses.

First- and second-time violators would receive a civil infraction, punishable by a maximum $50 fine. Additional violations would be a misdemeanor, also subject to a $50 fine.

The measures go to the House next.

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar bills, saying they would not have gone far enough in regulating e-cigarettes.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries