LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Senate on Thursday passed a package of bills that would pause the state gas taxes for three months.

The bills passed the Senate 36-1.

If signed into law, state gas and sales taxes on gasoline would not be collected between June 15 and Sept. 15.

“These bills … will immediately lower the cost of a gallon of gasoline about 50 cents per gallon by the removal of the taxes assessed on gasoline in Michigan,” state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, explained on the Senate floor.

The measures had bipartisan support.

“To the people of Michigan who are worried about the costs and feeling the pinch: we hear you. inflation is high, budgets are tight and the state has a responsibility to step in and help,” Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint said.

The bills next go to the House.

If they pass there, they would be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Speaking to News 8 in the Holland area Thursday, Whitmer would not commit to signing the package nor did she say she intended to veto. She said she still needed to review the bills.