LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has overwhelmingly approved a spending bill that would fund new college scholarship program for high school graduates and increase operations funding for state universities by 11% overall.

The legislation, one of 14 budget bills that cleared the chamber Tuesday, was passed 31-4 and will be further negotiated in talks with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the House.

It would be the largest higher education increase and budget in decades, at a time the state has surplus tax revenue.

Senators propose awarding “achievement” scholarships. Students attending in-state four-year colleges could get up to $6,000 a year, while those at in-state two-year colleges could qualify for up to $3,000 annually.