Michigan Senate: Lawmakers should know when gov leaves state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Republicans have voted to require the lieutenant governor to make a “good-faith effort” to notify legislative leaders when the governor has left Michigan and he or she has assumed gubernatorial powers and duties.

The legislation appears destined for a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if it advances.

Under the state constitution, the governor temporarily relinquishes power when departing the state.

The bill would force the governor to inform the lieutenant governor, or whoever is next in the line of succession, before leaving and when returning. That official would then have to try to give written notice to legislative leaders within 12 hours of taking over and include the expected length of the governor’s absence.