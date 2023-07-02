GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Raise a cheer to beer: It’s officially Michigan Beer Month in Michigan.

Michigan senators recently passed a resolution designating July 2023 as Michigan Beer Month. And with good reason. Michigan is home to more than 400 craft brewers, ranking sixth in the nation for the overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs.

The Michigan Brewers Guild applauded the June 28 resolution, saying the month of July is a time to “recognize the passion, diversity and dedication that brewers around the state bring to the industry.’’

“Michigan produces every style and type of beer you can imagine,’’ said Scott Graham, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild. “There is such a wide variety, and the breweries are super fun places to meet.’’

Graham said a highlight of Michigan Beer Month is the 24th annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival, which takes place July 21 and 22 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.

Beer and Michigan have had a long, successful relationship. Michigan for decades was known as the home of Stroh Brewery Co., which also produced regional favorites like Goebel and Schaefer beers. Its iconic brewery in Detroit closed in 1985 and the factory was imploded the following year.

“Since Stroh’s left, there are no major brewers here, none of the big boys, but we have Bell’s and Founders and so many other smaller, quality ones,’’ Graham said.

Bell’s Brewery, which got its start in Kalamazoo, and Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, are regional powerhouses.

Graham said beer brewed and sold in Michigan accounts for 15% of the market here, “so there is tremendous growth potential.’’

Michigan beer also has an impressive following with expatriates.

“As a Michigan native now living in Arizona, I can tell you it’s not hard to find Michigan beer,’’ said Lawrence V. Pike, who grew up in metro Detroit. “It’s in our grocery stores, bars and restaurants. And very popular.’’

Michigan, he said, is becoming “the Napa Valley of beer.’’

“We look forward to Oberon’s summer return as much as Capistrano looks forward to the return of the swallows,’’ Pike chuckled over a frosty mug of beer at an American Legion hall in Grand Rapids.

Introduced by Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, Senate Resolution 66 outlines all the benefits Michigan’s craft brewers have on the economy, notably in agriculture. Brewers “purchase hops, malted barley, wheat, beet sugar, cherries, apples and numerous other fruits, herbs, spices and vegetables grown here,’’ the resolution states.

“Michigan craft brewers promote a spirit of independence through a renaissance in handcrafted beers like those first brought to our state by European settlers and produced here by our forefathers, including Bernard Stroh, for the enjoyment of the citizenry,’’ it states.

Michigan’s brewing industry has seen growth and success, with a total economic contribution of more than $2.2 billion, supporters say.