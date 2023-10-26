GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Senate on Thursday finalized work on a group of bills collectively called the Reproductive Health Act.

The package of bills, majority Democrats say, would remove barriers to abortion access. They say that’s what voters wanted when they last year approved by a ballot initiative enshrining reproductive rights in the state constitution.

Republicans complain the bill removes safeguards and does not include appropriate regulations, particularly for late-term abortions.

It remains to be seen whether the Senate bills can be reconciled with House versions before the Legislature adjourns for the year, which could be in the next few weeks.