LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A series of bills that would change the way energy is produced and regulated in Michigan was approved by the state Senate Thursday.

With time winding down in the session, Democratic lawmakers are trying to get some of the governor’s priorities completed before they adjourn. The Senate energy bills, would among other things, require all electricity in the state be produced by 100% renewable sources by 2040.

The bills all passed along party line votes with all Democrats voting for and all Republicans voting against. They now move to the House.

The state Legislature is expected to adjourn sometime between now and Nov. 9, so that a number of bills, primarily the legislation allowing the Democratic presidential primary to be moved to late February, can go into effect. That means that the House will have to act quickly to get the energy bills passed if they are ultimately going to reach the governor’s desk.

It is unclear if all Democrats in the House will support the plans. Without all 56 Democrats voting in favor, it seems unlikely the bills could pass through the chamber. A vote could come as early as next week.