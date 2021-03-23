Michigan Senate backs health director appointed by Whitmer

In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department addresses the state. Republican senators critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee Hertel to run the state health department, which has issued orders restricting business capacity and gathering sizes to limit COVID-19’s spread. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has supported Elizabeth Hertel as state health director, backing a key figure in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-led chamber endorsed the governor’s appointee 18-16 Tuesday, with Democrats and some GOP senators voting yes.

Hertel took over the state Department of Health and Human Services in January following the abrupt resignation of Robert Gordon and has gradually loosened restrictions designed to curb COVID-19.

Many Republicans opposed Hertel, voicing long-running frustrations that Whitmer used the health department to issue orders after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a law that underpinned her edicts.