Michigan Senate back in session Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State senators in Michigan will return to their chambers Thursday for the first time since the Supreme Court struck down the governor’s use of an emergency declaration.

The main reason the Senate is back in session is to talk about bills related to the coronavirus.

Some main topics include employment security, nursing homes and overall health care during the pandemic. The legislature has passed some bills relating to COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March, but not recently.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is calling on state leaders to enforce a mask mandate inside the House and Senate chambers at the Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says he fears for his family’s safety when other lawmakers don’t wear a face covering with many Republicans not wearing them or removing them for long periods of time.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield said there are “a number of time-sensitive issues that will require legislative action.”